WWE superstar and current Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch spoke with Vincent Beltran about all things pro-wrestling, including how she thought WWE would handle her dropping the title when she announced her pregnancy back in 2020. Highlights are below.

Says she and Seth Rollins were thinking of ideas of how she could lose the title when she found out about being pregnant:

[Seth Rollins] and I, when I found out I was pregnant, we were trying to figure out the best way (to lose the title). I thought maybe a tournament for the title. A tournament for the number one contendership and then at the end, when it comes down to the last two people, just before they have their match, announce, ‘Hey, by the way, it’s not for the number one contendership, it’s for the title’ and have that be a very real moment.

How it was Paul Heyman’s idea to crown the winner of Money In The Bank as champion:

At the time, it was just before Money in the Bank and so, in collaborating with Paul Heyman, he said, ‘Well, we’re just going to have Money in the Bank be for the title and but they won’t know until the day after when you announce it.’ So, that’s what we did.

