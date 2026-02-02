Don’t expect to see “The Man” at WWE Raw tonight.

She won’t be there.

That is, of course, if you believe “Big Time Becks” herself.

Ahead of tonight’s post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, Becky Lynch surfaced on social media with a post claiming she will not be appearing on the show.

“For those wondering, I WILL NOT BE AT RAW TONIGHT,” the reigning WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion wrote via her official X account. “I am in Los Angeles having an EMERGENCY MEETING with some of the BIGGEST lawyers in the business! I have been treated very UNFAIRLY, and it’s time to hold some people accountable!”

She then went on to reveal her beef, claiming that she should be on the cover of the new WWE 2K26 video game.

Not CM Punk.

“SHOULD BE ON THE COVER OF THE WWE2K26,” she continued. “I SHOULD BE YOUR 2026 ROYAL RUMBLE WINNER!!! I SHOULD BE CELEBRATING WITH ALL MY BECKY BELIEVERS TONIGHT!!! I WAS SCREWED!!! When my team is done, we will rename the company WWBTB!!! THIS ISN’T OVER!!!”

