Becky Lynch still can’t believe she got to wrestle next to Trish Stratus and Lita at this past weekend’s WrestleMania 39.

The Man spoke on this topic during a recent interview with ESPN, where she called working alongside the pair of Hall of Famers a surreal moment. She adds that getting a chance to defend the women’s tag titles, which she holds with Lita, would have made it a better weekend.

It’s surreal. To be walking in with my teenage idol as tag team champions, and although we didn’t defend our titles, which I would have loved to, especially here at WrestleMania, it was amazing that we got to walk down with Trish Stratus. Lita hadn’t had a WrestleMania match in 21 years. How great were they?

Staying on the subject of Lita and Stratus, Lynch commends both women for performing so well after being out of the game for so long.

This isn’t easy. It’s not easy when you don’t do this week in, week out, like we do. To be able to come back like they have, without skipping a beat, us just incredible. I never got to see them perform live in person when I was a fan, so while I was watching on the apron, I felt like teenage me would have lost her mind.

Lynch, Lita, and Stratus defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai) on night one of this year’s Showcase of the Immortals. Full results to that show can be found here.

