SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter today and issued a pre-WWE Draft message to the FOX or USA Network officials that get to draft her to their show.

“Congratulations in advance to the room full of network execs that get to draft Big Time Becks. Your wallets are about to get fuller. #wwedraft,” Lynch wrote.

It’s been reported that FOX and USA officials are aware of top Draft picks that are to be made during tonight’s SmackDown and Monday’s RAW.

Speculation is that Lynch stay on SmackDown for a feud with Sasha Banks, who returned at last Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view during Lynch’s successful title defense over Bianca Belair.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s WWE Draft and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is Becky’s full tweet:

Congratulations in advance to the room full of network execs that get to draft Big Time Becks. Your wallets are about to get fuller. #wwedraft — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 1, 2021

