“Big Time Becks” is hitting the big time.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch is reportedly set to be featured as part of the cast for a new comedy series coming soon to FX called, “Movers.”

Deadline.com is reporting the following about the new television role for “The Man”:

FX has picked up the new workplace comedy pilot Movers, from creators and executive producers Robert Ben Garant and Cathy Shim. Garant co-created Comedy Central’s Reno 911!, in which Shim also starred. That mockumentary’s executive producers, Stacey Sher and Peter Principato, will EP the pilot with Jonny Shipes (BMF: The Rise and Fall of a Hip-Hop Drug Empire).



Garant and Shim will also star in the 20th Television-produced project alongside Maz Jobrani (Friday After Next), Darius Homayoun (Sex/Life), Tanael “TJ” Joachim, Manny Montana (Ironheart) and WWE’s Becky Lynch (real name Rebecca Quin) co-starring.



Movers is an improvised workplace comedy revolving around the erratic and codependent lives of a crew of movers.

Becky Lynch is scheduled to defend her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against former title-holder Lyra Valkyria and fellow former Four Horsewomen member Bayley in a triple-threat title-tilt at the upcoming returning all-women’s premium live event, WWE Evolution 2.

WWE Evolution 2 is scheduled to take place this Sunday, July 13, 2025, live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Make sure to join us here this weekend for live results coverage of the show, as well as live coverage of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and WWE NXT: The Great American Bash.