According to Deadline, WWE superstars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have signed with Adventure Media for representation in Hollywood and beyond.

Their move follows a trend of top WWE talents securing major agency representation, with stars like CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre recently signing with Paradigm.

WWE’s increased visibility—bolstered by its Endeavor ownership and the upcoming move to Netflix—has led to heightened interest in its talent from the entertainment industry.

Additionally, Deadline has confirmed that Lynch will appear in the upcoming Happy Gilmore 2.