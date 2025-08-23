Becky Lynch recently shared details about a terrifying incident that took place on her 36th birthday when her tour bus caught fire.

Speaking on Cody Rhodes’ “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” podcast, Lynch recalled the January 2023 scare, noting that the fire started while she was en route to Iowa. She said,

“We were driving from Tulsa to Iowa. We were going to drive home that night. It was the middle of the night. It was my birthday, my 36th birthday. I hear, ‘Bang, bang, bang.’ It was Andy [The Driver] going, ‘Get out, there is a fire.’”

She continued, “I had Roux on the bus. I wrapped her in a blanket. I run in, I don’t have shoes on. We’re at this Kum & Go. We run into this place, we’re not wearing shoes. I have a little baby. [Seth] runs in. Nobody is wearing shoes. Everybody is cold. Andy runs in, ‘You got a fire extinguisher?’ The guy swipes a Snickers bar, ‘It’s over there.’ Andy runs out, ‘Zap, zap, zap,’ put outs the fire. That was it. We were safe. Andy comes back, everyone is white, shellshocked, got a little baby with me. All of us barefoot. The guy goes, ‘You gonna bring my fire extinguisher back?’”

During a recent edition of his “Off The Top” podcast, Rikishi commented on the comparisons between Jade Cargill and Chyna.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Jade Cargill: “Jade has a big fanbase. I want to say before she even got to the WWE, and [it] got even bigger when she got to the WWE. And if — you know, I don’t know what’s happening in there where, why is this rumors or whatever the case that they said about her. But she definitely has star power, you know what? I mean? There’s always a way to work around, whether it’s the athletic ability, or the psychology, or the working, whatever the case may be in the ring. There’s always a way to get around. Because you don’t get specimens that look like that often.”

On comparisons to Chyna: “That’s like a reborn [version] of Chyna, you know? The black version. But you see her, she looks like a goddess. She looks like you can stick her in the Marvel movie, and that movie will be a hit. So what I’m saying is just, if it was me I’d be patient with her. I would just give her a little bit more extra repetitions in the ring and kind of, really kind of tap into the weak spots, possibly stuff that she still having problems with, or trying to find in the square, circle, yeah.”

On Jade having star power: “But you want to like — at that type of superstar power the way this lady looks? Man, I can’t give up on her too quick. And hopefully the WWE don’t give up on her too quick. Because I don’t know if we’ll ever find another Jade. You see like, you know, Rhea Ripley. I mean, same way. And it started in the beginning until she found her groove. She wasn’t just born overnight.”

During a recent edition of his “Kliq This” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed his final contract negotiation with Vince McMahon before leaving WWE for WCW in 1996.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On what he told Vince: “I told this to Vince when I was leaving, and he said, ‘We’re family.’ I said, ‘No, we’re not family. My family is sitting in f**king Arizona right now, and my wife’s about to give birth to my son in f**king three months. And I need to know how much I’m going to make in order to start — it’s very hard to financially plan when you don’t know whether you’re going to make $1 or f**king $2 million.”

On McMahon’s reaction: “And I just said, ‘I’m not even going to tell you what it is.’ I said, ‘I’ve already written it down.’ And I gave it to him, and he read it — and it was great, because it was so classic Vince. He read it, he kind of dropped his head, and he turned his back and took like four steps. And kind of like he was pondering it. It was great. He comes back and he was like, ‘Yeah, I can’t match that.’”

On whether he’d have stayed if McMahon matched the offer: “F**k yeah. You got to realize that on TV f**king in WCW, is the Dungeon of Doom. You know? ‘Sullivan and my son.’ I’m the hottest I’ve ever been. I’m I finally f**king, I’m no longer a baby face. I’m working with f**king — I’m gonna stay in the top, wouldn’t be one of the top five guys.”

On the WWE schedule: “F**king at that point man, we’re already so f**king operately conditioned, it was just like — I did it for f**king $700[000]? I mean, knowing that you’re going to get $750[000] knowing that it’s guaranteed? Because then you can, when you get — and you’re getting paid every two weeks. Like, you can run a household. You can take money and put it into f**king — all you could do when my first three years in the WWE is, you could pretty much put your money in a SEP. That was your best option financially for taxes. I was incorporated, but it was just — you never knew how much.

“And then every f**king receipt that you had to have, you know? And then finally we got a platinum card. And then the platinum card would give you the breakdown, and then you would put everything on your platinum card. But you would literally come home at the end of the month and f**king have a bag of receipts that you would have to handle. If you were f**king conscious and conscientious. But if you were conscious of what the f**k you were doing and knowing that you were gonna make you need to f**king have these write-offs. And I ran every f**king scam you could. I f**king rented the vehicles because I had a Diners Club, and then that made the loss damage waiver free. So at the end of the f**king 24-day run, everybody f**king gave me cash for what the bill was. And I wrote the whole f**king thing off, and I was only paying about f**king a fifth of it.”