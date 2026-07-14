Becky Lynch recently shared a funny story about how her daughter, Roux, isn’t exactly impressed by either of her parents’ WWE entrances.

Speaking about a recent family dinner conversation, Lynch explained that Roux asked her to describe her entrance. After hearing the explanation, however, the young wrestling fan wasn’t impressed.

“We were just at dinner two nights ago,” Lynch stated. “She was like, ‘Mama, what’s your entrance?’ I was like, ‘Okay, I just come out from the crowd and then if I have a title, I’ll take my title and raise it up and then I’ll walk.’”

According to Lynch, Roux quickly gave her honest review before asking about Seth Rollins’ entrance. Even after hearing about her father’s elaborate presentation, Roux remained unconvinced.

“She’s like, ‘That’s boring. What’s dada’s entrance?’ I was like, ‘Okay, so your dada comes out and does this and then you’ll do a little dance,'” she continued. “She said, ‘That’s boring too.’ Then, I was like, ‘Okay, well, what would you do?’ She did like a full routine for me. Yeah, it’s amazing.”

Lynch has been absent from WWE television since early June, when she last competed on WWE programming.