Becky Lynch took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off her baby bump.

Lynch posted a shadow photo to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, which appears to be a photo from one of her latest workout sessions. She tagged the Deadboys Fitness brand in the photo, which is the company ran by her fiance, Seth Rollins, and his partner Josh Gallegos.

Lynch has been away from WWE TV since announcing her first pregnancy and relinquishing the RAW Women’s Title to Asuka back in May. She and Rollins are due to welcome their first child in December.

You can see the new photo from Lynch below:

