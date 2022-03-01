Tonight’s WWE RAW saw Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley defeat RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. in six-woman tag team action.

Lynch controlled Belair by her hair at a few points during the match, but Belair got payback by whipping Lynch with her hair. As seen below, Lynch suffered several welts on her stomach from the hair strikes.

Lynch took to Twitter after the show and issued a harsh warning to her WrestleMania 38 opponent.

“This is not a Wrestlemania preview. This is the barbaric use of an illegal weapon . At Wrestlemania I was going to beat you. But now, I will beat the shit out of you…. And then beat you,” she wrote.

Belair also tweeted and wrote, “DON’T [clapping emoji] TOUCH [clapping emoji] MY [clapping emoji] HAIR [clapping emoji]”

Stay tuned for more. You can see related posts below:

This is not a Wrestlemania preview. This is the barbaric use of an illegal weapon . At Wrestlemania I was going to beat you. But now, I will beat the shit out of you…. And then beat you. https://t.co/L0z2HQirrZ — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 1, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.