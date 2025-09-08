— Becky Lynch has now delivered two promos in which she physically attacked CM Punk. While WWE fans are no strangers to such segments, Kevin Nash isn’t pleased with the approach — especially after recently claiming that Lynch’s run was winding down.

On the latest episode of his “Kliq This” podcast, Nash weighed in on the Punk–Lynch storyline, saying,

“So I made a statement about Becky Lynch, and I see people telling me to shut the f*** up. But here’s the thing: when Becky got over, it was because Nia Jax busted her open. There was that visual of this pretty red-haired girl, petite, defiant, and no-selling it. That was the moment that made her.”

“She took that and ran with it, and she got super over. But in my opinion, she’s not the same as she was back then. Once she had a child, she lost some of that edge, some of that hunger. That happens; it’s life. And the problem with wrestling is if you force something down people’s throats, they’ll spit it back up.”

“When she went violent on Phil, with the smacking, it felt like watching Deborah Winger and West Hightower in Urban Cowboy. It came off like domestic abuse, and that’s not the kind of heat you want. The company censors a line like ‘eat a fat f***,’ but apparently, portraying domestic violence is okay?”

“That doesn’t sit right. Then Becky gets a line on Raw to say ‘gross ball sweat.’ I saw it coming. It felt so contrived. Like George C. Scott in Patton, ‘you magnificent son of a b*tch, I read your book,’ I knew exactly what was going to happen. And it’s the same old cheap heat, like when someone says, ‘The only bigger losers than you guys are the Eagles here in Philadelphia tonight.’ Come on, man. That’s where we’re at?”

— WWE WrestlePalooza is scheduled for September 20 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

According to a report from Pwinsider, the event will stream exclusively on the ESPN app, with no plans at this time for a traditional broadcast on ESPN’s linear channels. Should that change, an announcement is expected closer to the event.

Fans who miss the live stream will still be able to catch WrestlePalooza on demand via the ESPN app.

You can check out the official card for WWE Wrestlepalooza below:

* Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena

* Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre

* CM Punk & AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch

* Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer

— Cody Rhodes, who is currently filming his role as Guile in the upcoming Street Fighter movie, was previously listed as uncertain for WWE WrestlePalooza on September 20.

However, on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that Cody will be in action, defending his WWE Undisputed Championship against Drew McIntyre at the event.

This announcement comes as WWE prepares for its debut on ESPN’s new app with WrestlePalooza, which coincides with AEW’s All Out 2025. To avoid a scheduling clash, AEW has moved All Out’s start time to 3 PM ET.

Had Cody been unable to appear, a Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton match was reportedly planned, but Meltzer confirmed the title bout between Cody and Drew is locked in for the big night.