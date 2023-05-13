Becky Lynch has one major goal she’d still like to accomplish in WWE.

The Man spoke with Mark Andrews about her desire to win the Money In The Bank briefcase, as it remains one of the last accolades she needs to cement her already incredible resume. During the interview, Lynch recalls how close she got to winning the briefcase in the past.

I do want to win the Money in the Bank briefcase before it’s all said and done, and also wrestle Beth Phoenix. I’ve been trying to get her for years. She’s been dodging me.Every single Money in the Bank match I’ve been in, I’ve always been the second last person. We’re talking four Money in the Bank madder match, I’ve been the second last person.

Staying on the subject of Money In The Bank, Lynch spoke about her husband Seth Rollins, and his famous cash-in from WrestleMania 31. Lynch says that there is no point in anyone trying to top that cash-in as it will forever remain the greatest of all time.

I don’t think anyone can and I don’t think there’s a point in trying. That’s going to go down as the greatest cash in in history, and I’m quite alright to let him have that one. Maybe I can come fairly close.

Lynch is currently engaged in a feud with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. A report recently surfaced revealing some backstage details about the feud, which you can check out here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)