Don’t compare “The Man” to “Hulkamania.”

It’s not even the same thing.

Becky Lynch made as much clear when sharing her disdain for Hulk Hogan comparisons during an appearance on the official Raw Recap podcast with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant.

“My nose doesn’t like sit perfectly straight anymore,” Lynch began. “My shoulder is popping out. I’ve got scars on my arms. All of this because of what I’ve given to this industry. Like I wear the scars of what I’ve done on my body. I wear them. I wear them with pride because of all I’ve given back.”

Lynch continued, “And these people go around, they compare me to this scummy person on earth? After everything I’ve done, after everything that I’ve done for them.”

A fired up “Big Time Becks” also sounded off on wrestling fans who view the age of women’s wrestlers differently than men.

“I could continue to do what I’m doing, but just beat all these young people, these newer people,” Lynch stated. “It’s not that hard. But for some reason, it seems to be hard. And it seems to be harder on the women’s division.”

She added, “Look at the men’s. Who you got that’s hot and young over there? No, you got a bunch of old lads. And nobody’s saying nothing. And nobody’s saying like, oh, move over. Move over, CM Punk, move over, Seth Rollins. Nobody’s saying that. But they’ll say it to me…so who’s the backup? Why am I supposed to move over?”