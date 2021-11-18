WWE superstar and current Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch recently spoke with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour about a wide range of topics, including how she does like to watch AEW and believes that competition is a positive for the industry. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she watches everything and believes competition to be good for the industry:

“I watch everything. I watch everything. Competition is great, competition is great. It’s great for the creative, because I think it drives everybody. I think Vince (McMahon) works incredibly well when he’s pushed by competition. And I think for the stars, it gives options. If you don’t like vanilla, you can go with chocolate. If you don’t like strawberry, you can go with butterscotch. So there’s options for everyone, for fans, for wrestlers. It’s great.”

How she considers AEW an alternative:

“I consider them an alternative. I think that’s the best way to put it, I consider them the alternative. They’re just different. Their product is different than our product. So we offer a different product than they do.”

Confirms that she does watch AEW:

“Yes, absolutely. I think it’s important. If you love this, you try to be in tune with everything that’s happening. Because then you know what people are doing and what people are not doing. It’s one of those things where we’re all wrestlers, we all love the sport, so sometimes we can come up with the same ideas at the same time. So it’s important to know ‘is someone doing this? Is someone doing that? How do I be different in this giant sea of content?’ Because there’s a lot of wrestling on TV right now.”

Whether there is too much wrestling right now:

“I don’t think there’s ever too much. You don’t say ‘well there’s too many shows or whatever.’ If you like a police show, then you watch some police shows. And you love when there’s another police show, or whatever it is. So I think if you love it, then you tune in. I think though that it can desensitize you to what good wrestling is. Because we see so much and so there’s so many good wrestlers out there. So you can have a five star match on RAW that gets lost by Tuesday, because there’s so much good wrestling on TV.”

