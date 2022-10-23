Former SmackDown and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has shared on the future of women’s wrestling while speaking during a panel discussion at NYC Advertising Week.

“I look at NXT and–this is no discourse towards the men–but the women, I go ‘oh, yep. That’s the future.’ That’s where the engaging characters are. There’s incredible athleticism, that’s athleticism that never in a million years I would be capable of. I think you can see the interest in what the women are doing down there and so I think it’s the future. “And I look at our women’s roster now and I go between me, you’ve got Bianca Belair. You’ve got Rhea Ripley, who’s just incredible and she’s so young. And you’ve got Liv Morgan and you have all these incredible women just getting started. It’s awesome. I’m very excited about it.”

Lynch’s separated shoulder has forced her out of action at the moment. She suffered the injury during her SummerSlam match against Bianca Belair, where she once more failed to win back the title. There’s no word yet on when she will be back in action.

Transcription via SEScoops.