WWE shared a video on Twitter of Becky Lynch explaining her absence from television as she hasn’t been seen since she lost the Raw Women’s Title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38.

Lynch revealed that she hasn’t been on raw because she’s not ready to walk out without her championship.

“It’s been three years since the last time I walked out on RAW without the championship,” said Lynch. “I’m not ready to walk out on Monday Night RAW without my championship. I always have a plan, that’s why I’m here in Syracuse because I’m going to win back my championship. I will walk out tomorrow on Monday Night RAW as your new Women’s Champion.”

Lynch lost to Belair at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday night in Erie, Pennsylvania.

