Becky Lynch is better than AJ Lee.

And “The Man” wants everyone to know it.

In a new video shared via her official X account on Monday morning, the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion taunted AJ Lee, boasting having spent longer on the New York Times Bestseller list than she did for her book in the past.

“This week’s VLOG, you all get introduced to my NEWEST lawyer/costar who gets paid BIG BUCKS to GET THINGS DONE,” the caption to the video on X began. “Incredibly grateful to have a TREMENDOUS team in my corner (THE BEST). Being YOUR Intercontinental champion, shooting an amazing show like Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, announcing our partnership with Dayglow, and being SUPER mom is tough work, but all part of the job! They don’t call me CYBEX for nothing! (Because I’m a cyborg, but possibly stronger and better than one.)”

While talking about AJ Lee in the video itself, Lynch touted the success of her book out-shining the success that AJ’s book enjoyed.

“Absolute Joke, AJ Lee, her New York Times bestselling book didn’t last very long on the New York Times bestseller list,” she said. “It was barely on there, actually. She hardly made it on. I made it on many weeks, lots of weeks. People said, ‘wow, that’s a lot of weeks to be on the New York Times bestselling list.'”

Lynch continued, “‘And I said, well, it’s a very good book. I’m a very good writer, and so she’s going to rue the day to rue the day that she ever decided to come and try to ruin my life. I’m going to ruin her life in Chicago.”

Becky Lynch vs. AJ Lee is scheduled to take place at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on February 28, 2026.

AJ Lee is scheduled to appear on tonight’s WWE Raw in Memphis, TN. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw Results coverage.