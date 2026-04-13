Becky Lynch is stirring buzz ahead of a major reveal as WrestleMania weekend approaches.

Becky Lynch took to social media to tease an upcoming announcement, posting: “BIG ANNOUNCEMENT LATER TODAY!!!!”

The timing of the tease comes with major stakes already set for “The Man,” as she is scheduled for a high-profile showdown at WrestleMania 42.

At the event, Lynch is set to challenge AJ Lee for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship on Night One of WrestleMania 42.

Meanwhile, the final stop before the big weekend goes down tonight, as the go-home edition of WWE Raw takes place from Sacramento.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.