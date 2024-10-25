Where has “The Man” been and when is she returning to WWE?
We might get some answers in just a few weeks.
Ahead of her scheduled appearance at the 2024 Vulture Festival on November 17, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has surfaced on social media with a promotional post that includes a potential update on her future.
“I know it’s been a while but let’s catch up on Nov 17th at the Vulture Festival,” she wrote via X on Friday. “I’ll be chatting about my book, my career, and, maybe what’s next.”
