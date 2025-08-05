Becky Lynch has proved many times that she is “The Man” when it comes to standing head-and-shoulders above the rest of the women’s division in WWE on the microphone.

“Big Time Becks” put that skill on display for the world to see once again on Monday night.

The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion came to the ring during the August 4 episode of WWE Raw at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York to celebrate her successful title defense against Lyra Valkyria at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

While gloating about her victory, Lynch was cut off by WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella, who came to the ring to confront her.

During their back-and-forth, Lynch took a shot at Bella for being in “Happy Gilmore 2” like she was, but having her part in the film cut. Lynch claimed she had her scenes cut because there was only room for one female WWE Superstar in the movie, and it was going to be her.

Bella proceeded to call Lynch a liar, “like her husband Seth Rollins,” but noted that the difference is everyone believed Rollins’ lie about a fake knee injury, whereas no one believes a word Lynch says.

Lynch then told Bella that “no one talks about her hot husband,” noting she and Rollins are the biggest power couple in WWE. She says Bella used to hold that distinction with …but then stopped before saying the name John Cena. Instead, she waved her hand in front of her face in trademark Cena-fashion and saying, “but you can’t see him anymore.”

After the crowd was done gasping and chanting “Holy sh*t,” Bella would issue a challenge to Lynch for a one-on-one showdown, only for Lynch to deck her with a sucker-punch and leave her laying.

In a follow-up backstage segment, Bella was confronted by Natalya, Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri, with Nattie telling Lynch what she just said to Bella was wrong. Nattie challenged her to a fight next week on WWE Raw, but Lynch said instead she will face Dupri.