Becky Lynch beat Trish Stratus in a steel match, the opening bout, at the WWE Payback PLE earlier this month in what was the blowoff match of their feud.

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, the WWE NXT Women’s Champion feels they stole the show.

“Yeah, we crushed it, we stole the damn show, started it off, it was all downhill from there (Lynch said about Steel Cage match with Trish Stratus at WWE Payback). No, it wasn’t, it was actually a great, great show. But we started off hot, I think like a few chips on our shoulder. Story had been going on for a long time, maybe not getting the steam that necessarily we wanted, and being left off SummerSlam obviously. I understand why these decisions are made, but really wanted to go out there and prove it and getting that time. Getting that Steel Cage match was the perfect way to finish it. You know, match of our life. When you have a legend like Trish Stratus come on back, you want to remind the people of why this person was so great. And I think there’s no doubt after that match of the greatness.”

