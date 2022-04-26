WWE superstar Becky Lynch was the latest guest on Drew Garabo Live Featured Cut Of The Day, where the former Raw women’s champion spoke about the AEW women’s division, and why she believes WWE’s division is on a whole different level, adding that AEW doesn’t give their women the same opportunities that the WWE women get. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says the women in AEW aren’t as talented than the WWE division, nor do they get the same opportunties:

I wish I could say ‘yes,’ but, unfortunately, I don’t think they are represented the way we are, they don’t get as much time as we get and frankly, they’re not as good as we are. We have, certainly on Raw, we have the best women’s division in the world. I say that without any hesitation in my voice. We have the best women’s division in the world.

How competition is great but WWE is on another level:

Competition is great and it’s great for there to be another place and I have a very good friend, Ruby Soho, over there and I would love to see her as champion one day. I would love to see her get the spotlight she deserves. Competition is always great. Over here, we’re on another level.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)