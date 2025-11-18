Becky Lynch doesn’t accept her loss from Monday night’s WWE Raw.

And she’s letting it be known.

After losing the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship to Maxxine Dupri on the stacked episode of WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on November 17, “The Man” surfaced via social media to dispute the loss.

As “Big Time Becks” explained, AJ Lee does not have a managers license and thus, should not have been allowed in the ringside area during the Lynch-Dupri title tilt at MSG in NYC.

“Three letters: NML. No. Managers. License,” Lynch wrote via X in a response to a post by Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, which included the obligatory ‘pointing’ photo with himself and Dupri backstage at MSG moments after her first title win on the WWE main roster.

“In the state of New York that is governed by the state athletic commission, a managers license must be attained for interfering parties to be allowed at ringside,” Lynch continued. “Therefore, hence, vis a vis, the outcome of this title match, which has been clearly rigged, is hereby under protest.”

Lynch concluded by threatening legal action, making it clear that she’s not taking her title loss without a fight.

“You will be hearing from my lawyer imminently,” she added. “The changing of the side plates will result in a lawsuit.”

The post Lynch replied to from the aforementioned WWE Chief Content Officer included the following caption from Triple H himself, “Winning your first title from a multi-time world champion at the World’s Most Famous Arena…doesn’t get bigger than that. This is the The Garden. Congratulations Maxxine Dupri!”

