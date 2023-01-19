Becky Lynch is set to appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show next week.

Lynch took to Instagram today to reveal that she was in Universal City, CA to film an interview with Clarkson. You can see her set photo below.

Lynch’s interview will air on Friday, January 27, to promote the WWE Royal Rumble on January 28. The episode will also feature singer Seal, and singer Ava Max. The Kelly Clarkson Show airs in syndication, and you can check your local listings for more information.

Lynch’s friend, writer Chelsey Goodan, accompanied her to the Universal Studios Back Lot for the taping, and posted a few more photos. She captioned the Instagram post with, “Backstage in the green room today with the glorious @beckylynchwwe at the @kellyclarksonshow. So much fun seeing my friend shine on the show with her clever wit and wonderfulness!! You can watch the episode next week!”

Lynch is scheduled to wrestle Bayley in a Steel Cage match during Monday’s RAW 30th Anniversary special.

