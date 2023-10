Becky Lynch will be appearing on more television next week.

The WWE superstar and former NXT Women’s Champion will be a competitor on the November 15th edition of Celebrity Jeopardy. The Man will be playing against fellow celebrities Macaulay Culkin (Home Alone) and Rachel Dratch (Marvel Mrs. Maisel).

Lynch previously appeared on the WWE edition of Weakest Link and the WWE edition of Family Feud. She also had a cameo a few years back on the show Billions, where she played herself.