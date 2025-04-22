“…and NEW!”

Those were the first words uttered by the ring announcer after the initial match of the evening on this year’s annual Raw After Mania show wrapped up.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria in the opening match, when Morgan hit Oblivion on Valkyria for the pinfall victory.

With the win, Morgan and Rodriguez recaptured the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships after losing them at WrestleMania 41 Sunday, ending the less than 24-hour reign of Lynch and Valkyria.

Following the match, Lynch helped Valkyria up, but then proceeded to lay her out. She hit her with multiple Man-Handle Slams and left her laying in a shocking turn of events.