Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer will meet on the October 26 episode of WWE Raw, with a Women’s World Championship opportunity at stake. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has made the match official, and the winner will become the title’s No. 1 contender.

Fightful reports that the booking followed Vaquer announcing she had been cleared to compete. Lynch confronted Vaquer in the trainer’s room on last Monday’s Raw, and Pearce said they would face each other once Vaquer was cleared.

The contender match joins Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria in a No Disqualification Match on Monday’s card. The Takedown on SI also reports Pearce’s announcement and confirms that Raw takes place at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.