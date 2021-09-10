SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch recently spoke with Kate Feldman of The NY Daily News to promote tonight’s WWE Super SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Lynch will be on tonight’s show to sign her Extreme Rules contract with Bianca Belair.

It was noted how before Lynch got pregnant, there were rumors that she was trying to break into Hollywood. Lynch now hinted that she has some projects “in the works” but she’s keeping her plants close to the vest.

Lynch did say she’s dreaming of “world domination” and she hopes she can be bigger than former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“I hope I can be bigger than The Rock and better than The Rock. The Rock is a good friend. The Rock is a great friend,” Lynch said. “But I’m on a different path and I’m different than The Rock and I’m not trying to be the next anybody. I’m the first Becky Lynch.”

