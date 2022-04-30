WWE superstar and former Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch recently spoke with Lissy Almeida about a few different pro-wrestling-topics, including her hope to team up with UFC icon Conor McGregor, and how she believes Ronda Rousey needs to finally step up to her level. Highlights from the interview are below.

Wants to team with McGregor:

“Okay, so is it me and Conor? Me and Conor versus… who are we facing? Anybody, we want? Oh, all right, I’m down for that. Well, hell, I’m down to team with Conor McGregor any time.”

On Ronda Rousey:

“I mean sure, but now it’s different. We’re in a different position than we were in 2019. I don’t need to step up to her anymore, she needs to step up to my level now. So come on just bring it, Ronnie.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestlingNews.Co)