Becky Lynch, known as “The Man,” did not make her return during the WWE Raw debut on Netflix, contrary to fan and backstage expectations.

Although Fightful Select reported that talent anticipated her appearance, Lynch was not in Los Angeles for the event. Her absence wasn’t due to a last-minute change; she was never scheduled to appear at the debut.

Despite this, Lynch’s future with WWE remains intact. After her contract expired in 2024, she reportedly agreed to a new deal with the company. While she attended some Netflix-related events, she clarified to others that she was simply there in a supportive role. Both Lynch and WWE have always intended to work together again.

As of late 2024, Lynch’s return plans and potential involvement in WrestleMania had not been finalized. However, sources indicate she is expected to be a part of future WWE storylines.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding the highly-anticipated WWE return of Becky Lynch continues to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)