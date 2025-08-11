On last week’s episode of WWE RAW, Nikki Bella went face-to-face with Becky Lynch in the ring, trading verbal jabs in a heated promo exchange. Lynch didn’t hold back, taking a shot at Bella’s past relationship with John Cena. After WWE: Unreal revealed that Tiffany Stratton’s similar personal dig at Charlotte Flair was unscripted, fans were left wondering — was Lynch’s line planned or off the cuff?

On the latest episode of “The Nikki & Brie Show,” The Bella Twins recapped the RAW segment. When Brie brought up Nikki’s back-and-forth with Lynch, Nikki explained exactly what happened. She said,

“We got to talk about Monday Night RAW. It’s, I mean, what’s crazy is like people are like best prom with year, Becky burned me, lit me up. Everyone’s like best burn of the year. It’s crazy. Like all the media it’s made, which these are the moments we want, right?”

“I truly feel like right now I’m in this like rock year, like an underdog era. And I haven’t been in that underdog era for a really, really long time. It’s kind of cool to be there because all I like, all I have to do as climb up is to keep fighting my way up.”

“And it’s kind of cool to be back in this underdog era because of the expectation or wearing that. It’s like kind of cool that all I have to do is show up and give my best and impress and, and have the crowd behind me and fight for this. And I want to fight hard for it. So, everyone, please keep continuing to send me in some really good burns.”

“I need some after that one, she hit me with about John. I was like, oh, I wasn’t expecting it, that John burn. And I was like, wow, that was really good.”

Pro Wrestling Tees is once again carrying Karrion Kross and Scarlett merchandise.

Kross has been the center of plenty of discussion lately following the expiration of his WWE contract over the weekend. Fans have rallied behind the former NXT World Champion, especially after he revealed that he was once told not to acknowledge crowd reactions during his rise in popularity.

Now, supporters have a direct way to back Kross and his wife Scarlett, as the newly free-agent duo have re-opened their Pro Wrestling Tees store with new shirt designs available.

This marks the first time Kross and Scarlett have been on the platform since 2022, when they were briefly free agents after their WWE release in November 2021. That stint didn’t last long, as the pair returned to the company in August 2022.

A good soldier defends his people. Time to get to work. Links:

• https://t.co/FIDcQYd0Cz

•https://t.co/h8H1A8fyOx pic.twitter.com/tPCCEu9SPm — Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) August 11, 2025

Jelly Roll teamed with Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam 2025 in a losing effort against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. After the event, reports emerged claiming that Jelly Roll and Orton were originally set to win, but that Jelly Roll suggested to Triple H that, as a celebrity, he should take the loss instead.

However, on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said there was virtually no chance Triple H would have booked Logan Paul to lose, given Paul is scheduled to face John Cena at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31st. It is said that Jelly Roll may have believed he was initially booked to win, and that framing the loss as his own idea echoed something Vince McMahon had done in the past.