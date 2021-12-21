The dark main event after Monday’s WWE RAW from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin saw Becky Lynch retain the RAW Women’s Title in a Triple Threat.

Lynch defeated Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair after RAW went off the air on Monday night. The finish to the Triple Threat saw Morgan go for the pin on Belair, only for Lynch to kick her in the head, toss her out of the ring and steal the pin. Lynch used her feet on the ropes for leverage.

After the match, Morgan and Belair hit their finishers on Lynch to send the crowd home happy.

Lynch and Morgan did not wrestle during Monday’s RAW, but they did participate in a back & forth promo segment to push their title match at WWE Day 1. Belair wrestled in the RAW opening bout, defeating Doudrop in what was billed as their “Final Chapter” match.

