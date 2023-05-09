Monday’s WWE RAW saw Becky Lynch make her return to attack WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. This was Lynch’s first appearance since Stratus turned heel on her during the April 10 RAW, right after losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Lynch was reportedly away with a minor foot injury but WWE has kept the feud with Stratus going.

Monday’s segment saw Stratus joke about passing out “Missing” flyers for Lynch, which led to her fooling fans by playing Lynch’s music. Stratus went on to say Lynch will be found, but she’s not coming back to RAW because this is now Trish’s show and her spotlight, and no one will steal that from her, even Lynch. Lynch’s music played again but Stratus told production that the joke was done. This is when Lynch appeared behind Stratus, and proceeded to beat her with a punch and an uppercut, then a Bexploder suplex to send her out of the ring. Stratus then retreated to the stage while Lynch took the mic and declared that The Man has come around to kick Trish’s ass. Lynch tossed the mic as her music started back up, then she posed in the corner while Stratus threw a fit on the stage.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Lynch was cut before she could really get going on the mic. However, word is that the part cut was not supposed to be a substantial part of the promo.

It was noted that the Lynch vs. Stratus feud is set to continue for quite a while, and there will be plenty of time to get that in.

There’s no word yet on if Lynch vs. Stratus will take place at WWE Night of Champions, but when the program first kicked off in April it was reported that the match would be held in several months at WWE SummerSlam, which is scheduled for Saturday, August 5, at Ford Field in Detroit.

