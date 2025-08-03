During the WWE SummerSlam 2025 (Night One) post-show, Drew McIntyre joined Cathy Kelley to reflect on the night’s events.

McIntyre celebrated his tag team victory alongside Logan Paul, as the duo defeated Randy Orton and Jelly Roll. He also addressed the shocking moment when Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on the newly-crowned World Heavyweight Champion, CM Punk. McIntyre pointed out the irony of the situation, recalling how Punk had done something similar to him at WrestleMania 40. That night, McIntyre had just defeated Rollins for the title before Punk attacked him, paving the way for Damian Priest to cash in and walk away as champion. McIntyre said,

“I’m sorry, but I’m going to have to say something about this. Karma’s a hell of a thing. I have been watching what’s been going on Raw with Seth. Seth and I have been professional rivals, not like Punk and I. Seth’s done exactly to Punk what Punk did to me, and tonight was the cherry on top. Congratulations, Seth. You deserve it. And karma is indeed a b*atch.”

“Me? Maybe I needed someone to watch my back this entire time. Maybe that’s what I was missing. I always felt like I had to be a loner taking on the whole world, try representing the WWE Universe, until after Hell in a Cell that I realized nobody cared about me. Nobody talked about me for three months. No one called me for three months, and I thought I’d have to be on my own. But having Logan watch my back, having some success, maybe that’s what I needed all along. So Jelly Roll? Nice try. Ya failed. Reality Era. That’s what’s what beginning now. The Gratitude Era is over. The Reality Era begins.”

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins pulled off a swerve at WWE SummerSlam 2025. He revealed that the injury he claimed to have sustained last month on Saturday Night’s Main Event was a complete ruse. Rollins took full advantage of the moment, cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on a worn-down CM Punk — who had just endured a grueling World Title match against GUNTHER — and walked away as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Rollins’ wife, Becky Lynch, shared her live backstage reaction to the moment in a video posted online. Speaking to the camera with a grin, Lynch said, “Oh, I’m sorry. Were some of my posts misleading? Hahaha” She added in the caption, “Don’t believe everything you see on the internet. #SummerSlam”

Lynch is set to compete herself on WWE SummerSlam 2025 (Night Two), taking on Lyra Valkyria in a No Disqualification Match for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. The second night of the pay-per-view event will also take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, airing live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

Don’t believe everything you see on the internet. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/RnjRDNRHoa — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 3, 2025

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam 2025 (Night One), defeating Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

Initially brought together as allies of convenience, Charlotte and Alexa have since developed a strong friendship.

During the WWE SummerSlam 2025 (Night One) post-show, Charlotte spoke about their growing partnership and what it meant to capture championship gold alongside Alexa. She said,

“I would not have had tagging with Lexi on my 2025 bingo card. I really mean that. When I was sitting at home for a year, I didn’t think, ‘Oh man, I really want to come back and tag with Lexi and win the tag titles.’ For me, it’s kind of like this is what needed to happen. Sometimes the best things come out of nowhere and aren’t expected. That’s what this is. It’s very organic. I don’t think anyone thought this was going to be a thing or that it would work, and it is. That’s when sometimes the best things happen. (Things that) aren’t planned. That’s what it feels like. Honestly, the ten years I’ve been here, tonight felt like a top-three moment. I’m not just saying that. I didn’t expect this or want this. Dang, I didn’t even think I was going to be on SummerSlam after WrestleMania. I was like, ‘Damn, I came back and gave it all and I don’t know what’s next.’ Here is this little five-feet of furry like, ‘Hey, what’s going on with you? Come hang out with me.’ ‘No.’ Then here we are at SummerSlam, and it was like, damn, even after ten years and everything I’ve done, this felt really freaking cool. It felt cool.”