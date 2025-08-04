Becky Lynch debuted a brand-new entrance theme at WWE SummerSlam 2025 (Night Two).

Ditching her longtime “Celtic Invasion” track, “The Man” made her entrance to a new theme song performed by The Wonder Years. The entrance kicked off with her signature line, “The Man Has Come Around,” before transitioning into the full song.

THE MAN has new entrance music at SummerSlam by The Wonder Years! 🎧 pic.twitter.com/l4wU8ZgqT8 — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2025

Dominik Mysterio was riding high after his victory over AJ Styles at WWE SummerSlam 2025 (Night Two).

Mysterio retained the Intercontinental Championship by unzipping his boot mid-match to slip out of a Calf Crusher, then hitting Styles with the loose boot before landing a frog splash to pick up the win.

You can check out some highlights from Dirty Dom’s post-show interview below:

On his win over AJ Styles: “I don’t feel like you worded that properly. I feel like in my head I outsmarted AJ. Because he thought he was gonna point one over on ’em but he forgot he was in there with a 20-year veteran.”

On unzipping his boot for the finish: “Well you know, my leg was hurting a little bit. And I’m wiggling my foot… he’s like, ‘What’s going on here?’ I know what’s going on, AJ.”

On his reaction to AJ coming out in Eddie Guerrero-inspired gear: “You know, I know he was trying to play mind games with me because of my alleged father. But what he doesn’t know is that stuff like that doesn’t get to me. I’m Dirty Dom, I’ve been playing here… I’m as homegrown as it gets.”

During the post-show for WWE SummerSlam 2025 (Night Two), Naomi gave some high praise to both Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.

You can check out some highlights from the post-show interview below:

On feeling pressure coming into the match: “Absolutely. I ain’t gonna tell them this to their face, but I admire those two so much. And what they have been able to do elevating the division and the runs they have been on, they are two of the best of the best. So the pressure to reassure the WWE Universe that I can be in this position — by any means necessary.”

On the match itself: “I give credit to myself, but also we’ve seen and know what they can do. Five star matches on the regular. So it was very special also, to be able to share this moment, this Summerslam compared to my last Summerslam as champion, how that ended. But to be able to share this night with them was incredible. And also to walk out still as champ.”