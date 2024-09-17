It sounds like “The Man” is gearing up for a comeback.

Following her WWE departure several months ago, Becky Lynch has remained on the sidelines and completely away from the scene in WWE.

On Tuesday, WRKD Wrestling released a post teasing the upcoming return of the former women’s world champion.

“Only a matter of time,” they wrote in response to a Wrestle Ops post pointing out it has been over 100 days since “Big Time Becks” last appeared on WWE programming.

