It sounds like “The Man” is gearing up for a comeback.
Following her WWE departure several months ago, Becky Lynch has remained on the sidelines and completely away from the scene in WWE.
On Tuesday, WRKD Wrestling released a post teasing the upcoming return of the former women’s world champion.
“Only a matter of time,” they wrote in response to a Wrestle Ops post pointing out it has been over 100 days since “Big Time Becks” last appeared on WWE programming.
We will keep you posted.
