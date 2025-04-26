– According to Comcast Universal’s most recent financial filings with the SEC, Peacock subscriptions increased from 38 million to 41 million subscribers in the last quarter in 2025. Peacock hosts WWE premium live events and a large library of WWE content.

– Deadline is reporting that Ari Emanuel’s TKO salary dropped from $64.9 million to 18.1 million in 2024.

– WWE released the following video on their official WWE Vault YouTube channel looking back at The Shield’s first TLC match.

– Featured below is a special behind-the-scenes look at the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 special event from Las Vegas, NV. during WrestleMania 41 Week.