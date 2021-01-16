As seen below, the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel has released behind-the-scenes footage from MSK’s WWE NXT debut this past Wednesday night.

The video includes footage of Wes Lee and Nash Carter, formerly known as Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz, greeting WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels after returning backstage.

Wednesday’s show saw MSK defeat Jake Atlas and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in a first round match in the 2021 NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. They will now face Killian Dain and Drake Maverick in the quarterfinals.

