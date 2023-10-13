Carlito surprised fans with his return at WWE Fastlane in a match where he teamed with Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar against Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits.

The babyfaces emerged victorious when Carlito delivered a backstabber to Dawkins.

Originally, Carlito was scheduled to join WWE full-time in July and make his comeback at the SmackDown show from MSG. However, his appearance had to be cut due to a lengthy Bloodline segment.

Carlito shared exclusive footage of his return on Instagram.