Behind-The-Scenes Look at Bronson Reed Paying Tribute to Bam Bam Bigelow at WWE NXT Takeover

Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: XXX” event saw Bronson Reed pay tribute to the late Bam Bam Bigelow with his custom ring attire.
The WWE Performance Center just released this behind-the-scenes video of Reed talking about what inspired him to get the gear created, and how much he looked up to Bigelow and others.
