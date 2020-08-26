Courtesy of her “Cassie Vs.” YouTube channel, Peyton Royce has released this behind-the-scenes look at her first-ever fitness competition, which took place on August 15 at the 2020 NPC Florida State Championships.

Royce placed 2nd in the True Novice competition and 3rd in the Open Bikini competition.

As seen in the video, Royce had tag team partner Billie Kay and husband Shawn Spears with her for support.

She wrote in the YouTube video description, “The day of my first fitness competition! Such an awesome experience I’ll be able to look back on forever. I’m so happy I decided to do this & tick it off my bucket list. 2020 ain’t got you know what on me!”

