Behind The Scenes Look At The Creation Of Brian Cage’s AEW Theme

Recording artist Mikey Rukus took to Twitter earlier today to release a special behind-the-scenes look at the creation of AEW superstar Brian Cage’s AEW theme. Rukus breaks down his thought process of Cage’s character and how he wanted to be portrayed ahead of his huge title matchup against Jon Moxley at next week’s Fight for the Fallen.

Rukus writes, “For your Saturday- A sneak peek into the nuts & bolts of @MrGMSI_BCage. Original #AEW Theme “Path Of Cage”. Track goes live soon!!”