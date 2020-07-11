Behind The Scenes Look At The Creation Of Brian Cage’s AEW Theme

Recording artist Mikey Rukus took to Twitter earlier today to release a special behind-the-scenes look at the creation of AEW superstar Brian Cage’s AEW theme. Rukus breaks down his thought process of Cage’s character and how he wanted to be portrayed ahead of his huge title matchup against Jon Moxley at next week’s Fight for the Fallen.
Rukus writes, “For your Saturday- A sneak peek into the nuts & bolts of @MrGMSI_BCage. Original #AEW Theme “Path Of Cage”. Track goes live soon!!”
For your Saturday- A sneak peek into the nuts & bolts of @MrGMSI_BCage Original #AEW Theme "Path Of Cage". Track goes live soon!! @OfficialTAZ pic.twitter.com/m20jX45vuV
— RUKUS (@MikeyRukus) July 11, 2020
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Scraps RAW Title Change Due to Crowd Issue
- Drew McIntyre Says He Had To Talk Heath Slater Into Making Raw Appearance: “Mentally He Has Moved On”
- Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre React to Slater’s RAW Return, Slater on His Future
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing