Cody Rhodes knows how to make a ring entrance.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE SmackDown premiere on the USA Network from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA., WWE has released a cool video giving fans an inside look at the pyro setup for the Undisputed WWE Champion.

“The behind-the-scenes of Cody Rhodes’ AMAZING pyro,” the post sharing the exclusive footage read. ”

As noted, Cody Rhodes defends his Undisputed WWE Title against Solo Sikoa in a Steel Cage Match in the opening match on tonight’s USA Network debut episode of WWE SmackDown.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Seattle, WA.