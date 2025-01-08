Roman Reigns had a big night at the historic WWE Raw on Netflix debut show earlier this week.

The veteran WWE Superstar changed the meaning of “The OTC” from “The Original Tribal Chief” to “The ONLY Tribal Chief” with a big victory over Solo Sikoa of The New Bloodline in their Tribal Combat match at the history-making launch of “The Netflix Era” of WWE.

Following the conclusion of the highly-anticipated WWE Raw on Netflix premiere on January 6, a special behind-the-scenes compilation video was released that shows Roman Reigns before and after his victory inside the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

“Acknowledge your Tribal Chief,” Reigns said at the end of the video, which was shared via his official Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon.