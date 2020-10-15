The Young Bucks were recently interviewed by TSN to talk about AEW’s one year anniversary on television, as well as how they balance being wrestlers and talent, and tag team wrestling being the flagship of AEW. Highlights are below.

On juggling with being wrestlers and executives:

That’s something we struggle with on a weekly basis. We notice that sometimes the show runs smoother when we’re not wrestling and when we are wrestling, the show is not as smooth because we don’t have our hands on everything that we’re normally producing. We haven’t found a middle ground yet, in my opinion, but we’re still searching for that. It’s funny because I don’t even know what I enjoy more now. I almost get more satisfaction from seeing something that Matt and I helped produced than actually going out there and wrestling. I just love it all, so it’s hard to say what I like most at this point.

Tag team wrestling being the flagship of AEW:

I think tag team wrestling is pretty much our flagship. It’s kind of what we’re known for and it’s one of the first things you think about when you think of AEW. More than likely, whatever show you’re watching, there’s going to be a really great, badass tag team match. I think our expectations were high and I think they’ve been met or even exceeded. I do feel like we did bring up in the early days that tag team wrestling could be the main event. We kept saying that and while it has main evented a couple of Dynamites, it’s yet to main event a big pay-per-view. So I would like that to be the next thing. I don’t know what that match is or what it looks like, but I think that a big tag team match could definitely be the main event of a big pay-per-view.

How they’re focused on long-term storylines and not immediately putting themselves over: