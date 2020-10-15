The Young Bucks were recently interviewed by TSN to talk about AEW’s one year anniversary on television, as well as how they balance being wrestlers and talent, and tag team wrestling being the flagship of AEW. Highlights are below.
On juggling with being wrestlers and executives:
That’s something we struggle with on a weekly basis. We notice that sometimes the show runs smoother when we’re not wrestling and when we are wrestling, the show is not as smooth because we don’t have our hands on everything that we’re normally producing. We haven’t found a middle ground yet, in my opinion, but we’re still searching for that. It’s funny because I don’t even know what I enjoy more now. I almost get more satisfaction from seeing something that Matt and I helped produced than actually going out there and wrestling. I just love it all, so it’s hard to say what I like most at this point.
Tag team wrestling being the flagship of AEW:
I think tag team wrestling is pretty much our flagship. It’s kind of what we’re known for and it’s one of the first things you think about when you think of AEW. More than likely, whatever show you’re watching, there’s going to be a really great, badass tag team match. I think our expectations were high and I think they’ve been met or even exceeded. I do feel like we did bring up in the early days that tag team wrestling could be the main event. We kept saying that and while it has main evented a couple of Dynamites, it’s yet to main event a big pay-per-view. So I would like that to be the next thing. I don’t know what that match is or what it looks like, but I think that a big tag team match could definitely be the main event of a big pay-per-view.
How they’re focused on long-term storylines and not immediately putting themselves over:
I think the biggest thing for us as the Elite is that we wanted to get right in front of that and show everybody that, hey, this isn’t a vanity project. We’re not here to just put ourselves over. This is bigger than us. I know the Elite is literally in the name of AEW, but we’re here to get everyone who’s around us over and bigger. There will be a time where it is our time and when is that? I don’t know, but I’m also fully expecting when it is our time to get that criticism of ‘Oh, they’re just booking themselves to win.’ I think that you kind of have to drown out all that noise and just focus and have tunnel vision on your vision and do what you think is best. We’ve had hunches our entire careers and we went with our gut and it’s gotten us this far, so I just hope people have the patience and come along for the journey because we like telling long-term stories.