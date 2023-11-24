It is the end of an era.

According to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer the popular Youtube series Being The Elite is no more. The show had been on a hiatus, but apparently there are no plans for it to return.

Being The Elite first launched back in 2016 and was mainly started for the Young Bucks to chronicle their journey in wrestling. However, it was later used to advance storylines in NJPW and ROH, and was heavily used to drum up interest in the historic 2018 All In event and the launch of AEW in 2019. In fact, AEW was made official on the January 1st, 2019 episode of Being The Elite.

