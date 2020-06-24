Being The Elite Removes Old Episodes Featuring Joey Ryan

Along with today’s new episode of the hit Youtube series Being The Elite, The Young Bucks issued a press release in the description announcing that older episodes of the show featuring Joey Ryan have been pulled own in response to the multiple allegations made against him.
Hi guys and girls. We hope this video provides an escape, or even maybe makes you laugh during these tough times. We love you all.
Out of respect to the victims, we have began the process of taking down BTE videos which featured an accused serial sexual abuser. Our biggest regret is providing a platform unknowingly to such a despicable person. Our hearts go out to the victims and anyone else affected.
Today’s episode can be found below.
