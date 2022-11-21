Being The Elite with AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks has returned from hiatus.

The hit online series returned today with episode 323, featuring footage from Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, where The Elite returned for a loss to AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle, in what was the first match of a Best of 7 Series. The show had been on a hiatus while The Elite were suspended due to the AEW All Out incident.

The episode includes footage from Full Gear where fans chanted “fuck CM Punk!” during the trios match. The music is paused to focus on the chants.

There’s also a segment at the end of the episode where Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson talk about how the past two months have been the hardest of their careers. They said while they’ve been back around for weeks, something was missing and that was a live performance, so now they are officially back. They noted how they’ve both had anxiety wondering if they could still perform at a high level as the past two months have been stressful. They talked about how rewarding it was to see how happy people were to see them, adding that they are still going through the healing process.

It was also confirmed that they didn’t get approval to use “Carry On Wayward Son” by Kansas for their entrance until Saturday night. They could not use the song for Being The Elite, so they went with “Statement” by Neffex instead, which includes some interesting “fighting words” at times.

