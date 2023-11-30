The ultimate dream match could potentially become a reality.

According to Fightful Select, there are several people within WWE who are pushing for CM Punk to battle Stone Cold Steve Austin at some point in the future, with these same sources indicating that the match could actually happen. Apparently Punk has even had discussion about the possibility now that he’s back with WWE.

One source tells Fightful that Punk has already pitched a few ideas to WWE to work with The Rattlesnake, although it is not known how deep those conversations went. The ideal scenario would reportedly see Punk fly to wherever Austin is to go over potential storylines. It is noted that while that is the “idea scenario” there’s “a lot to get through first.”

Punk and Austin did interact a number of times in Punk’s first WWE run, including a legendary promo battle when promoting WWE 2K13. The two have maintained a good relationship over the years and have stayed in touch over text message in that time.