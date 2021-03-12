Top talent Ben Carter is now known as Nathan Frazer in WWE NXT UK.

A vignette aired for Frazer on today’s NXT UK episode to introduce the new name, which is giving him a fresh start on the brand.

“It’s been a pretty wild 12 months for me to say the least,” Frazier said in the vignette. “I’ve spent the past 4 years in the United States playing college soccer, and in my spare time doing literally everything to try and make a name for myself in professional wrestling. It’s pretty crazy because no one knew who Ben Carter was a year ago, but fast forward to this very moment and I’m living my dream.

“I had a few different options in front of me but I wanted to come here to NXT UK. I wanted to come home. It’s like I’m getting a brand new start, and with a brand new start comes a brand new name. Nathan Frazier will become a champion. Nathan Frazer will is gonna grab this brand by the throat and take it wherever the hell he wants to take it, and Nathan Frazer will go down as the greatest to ever do this.”

Frazer, who was trained at Seth Rollins’ Black & Brave Academy, signed with WWE in late October 2020. and made his in-ring debut on the January 7, 2021 NXT UK episode, losing to NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin. It was reported at the time of his signing that he had interest from WWE before working AEW and Impact. Frazer made his AEW debut with a loss to Ricky Starks back on the September 8 edition of AEW Dark. He then returned to Dark for a win over Lee Johnson on September 22. Following that win, Frazer really impressed with his loss to Scorpio Sky on the September 22 edition of Late Night Dynamite. Frazer also made his Impact debut back in October, losing to Chris Sabin during an episode of Xplosion.

Following the debut loss to Devlin, Frazer has picked up two wins in NXT UK. He defeated Sam Gradwell on the January 28 episode, and then defeated Josh Morrell on the February 18 episode.

Frazer can now be found on Twitter at @WWEFrazer. He tweeted about the new gimmick today and said he will always be a star.

“Whoever I choose to be, one fact will always remain… I’m going to be a star,” Frazer wrote after the vignette aired.

He added in a follow-up tweet, “A brand new start. A brand new name. Ben Carter got me to the dance… But NATHAN FRAZER will be remembered forever.”

Stay tuned for more on Frazier in NXT UK. Below is the vignette from today’s show, along with Frazer’s tweets:

Whoever I choose to be, one fact will always remain… I’m going to be a star. pic.twitter.com/hTxQJMeDrC — Nathan Frazer (@WWEFrazer) March 11, 2021

A brand new start. A brand new name. Ben Carter got me to the dance… But 𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗡 𝗙𝗥𝗔𝗭𝗘𝗥 will be remembered forever. pic.twitter.com/oynj7UuCDQ — Nathan Frazer (@WWEFrazer) March 11, 2021

